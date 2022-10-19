GBC's Agatha Christie production canceled

ELKO -- Due to circumstances beyond the control of Great Basin College, the GBC production of "Murder on the Orient Express" has been canceled.

However, Director John Patrick Rice said the production will be recorded as a radio play and will be broadcast later this month. The recording will also be available on the GBC Theatre YouTube channel.

"If you purchased advance tickets you may return them to the GBC Business office for a full refund," he said. "If you wish to donate the cost of your ticket to GBC Theatre for use on future productions, no further action is required."

Earlier, Rice announced delays in the opening of the play due to Covid infections in the cast.

GBC Theatre appreciates your understanding of this circumstance.