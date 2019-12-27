General Grant and President Hayes visit the Comstock

Among the many distinguished men who visited the Comstock in the 1870s and 1880s were ex-president and Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant and President Rutherford B. Hayes.

General Grant’s party consisted of General and Mrs. Grant and their son, U.S. Grant Jr., and wife, who were returning from a two-year tour of the world. They arrived on the Comstock on Oct. 27, 1879, and remained for three days. General Grant wanted to see the place where the gold and silver was mined that made it possible for the Union to win the Civil War.

Never before was such a reception given to anyone in Nevada. It was a wholehearted western welcome to a popular idol. Businesses were practically suspended; parades, banquets, speeches, bonfires and other entertainments followed in quick succession. The town was decorated as for a Fourth of July. Union and Confederate veterans marched in the parades. General Grant’s reply to the mayor’s speech was simply, “I thank you.”

The party visited some of the leading mines, and were taken down the C.&C. shaft for a trip through the Consolidated Virginia and the California Mine lower levels. The heat in places ranged as high as 130 degrees, but the general wanted to see everything. The ladies and some others of the party were satisfied to return after reaching the 1,700-foot level.

