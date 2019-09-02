'General Info' wins for Let It Ride Stables

Horses round the corner in the first turn of the 22nd Blackjack Challenge on Monday. From left: Oh No Henry, Rosie's Reward, Aikman Jack, General Info, Gallopingguinness and Shackalov. The one-mile race ended with General Info taking first place, followed by Gallopingguinness and Rosie's Reward.
ELKO – “General Info” breezed into the winner’s circle, giving Let It Ride Stables a win and bragging rights in the 22nd Blackjack Challenge.
The gray horse, rode by jockey Oscar Cervantes and trained by Chet Child, took first place, followed by “Gallopingguinness” owned by Undecided Stables in second, and Rosie’s Reward owned by Unstable Stables.
Before the race started, the Elko High School Choraliers sang “Home Means Nevada” as the six horses were led to the gate.
Other stables in the race included Unable Stables with “Oh No Henry,” Unwanted Stables with “Shackalove,” and Misfit Stables with “Aikman Jack.”
