Genesis Home Health & Hospice celebrates National Home Care and Hospice Month

ELKO – During November the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve.

“To recognize the efforts of these heroic caregivers, we call upon all Americans to commemorate the power of caring, both at home and in their local communities, and join with Genesis Home Health & Hospice and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice by celebrating November as Home Care and Hospice Month,” said Bill Dombi, president of NAHC.

“With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the need for health care will continue to rise, and costs will continue to skyrocket,” he said. “This is where home care comes in. As the preferred choice for most patients, it also offers the greatest cost savings at the same time it helps many U.S. seniors remain independent at home, enrich their lives, and keep in touch with those they love.”

Genesis Home Health & Hospice, a company founded in Elko 15 years ago, provides home health and hospice services in Elko, Lander, Eureka, Humboldt, Pershing and White Pine counties.

Medicare has rated Genesis the highest, 5-Star Rating in Quality of Patient Care and Patient Satisfaction for three years in a row. Genesis has also been named a Top Agency of the HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States in 2018 and 2019.

