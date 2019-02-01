ELKO – Which is hotter: red or green salsa? For some who are unaccustomed to spicy foods, keeping a bottle of water on hand is mandatory when learning the art of cooking street tacos – especially for those who cook to taste.
Some participants in the Street Tacos Workshop on Jan. 30 timidly sampled both from the glass bowls of salsa. Others were much bolder, and were ready for the sensation of hot peppers mixed with spicy ingredients to hit their tongue.
The salsas were offered as garnish for the final product by students who were given four warmed tortillas by Valentina Ortiz and two spoonfuls of sautéed meats blended with pineapple and onions.
Ortiz insisted to her students that two tortillas are required by tradition.
“If it’s not a double tortilla, it doesn’t count,” she said.
Ortiz encouraged her students to add other toppings, such as radishes and marinated cucumbers, that are not normally thought of when building a street taco. Freshly chopped tomatoes, onions, limes, cilantro, guacamole and homemade arroz, or Spanish rice, completed the taco buffet.
Stan Marshall from Carson City said he was familiar with the way traditional street tacos are served out of food trucks. “You get used to things like the radishes and cucumbers. It’s very fun for me to see the pineapple added.”
Offered for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the cooking class was Ortiz’s first. Although she was assisted by her daughter, Maria, the participants said they enjoyed a hand-on experience as they jumped in and helped where they were needed.
“It was really fun. We had a really good, exceptional crew. They were interested and helpful. I didn’t prep anything ahead of time. They all prepped and did it here. That was very nice,” Ortiz said. “They chopped, cleaned, roasted peppers and garlic. You name it, they did it all.”
Conducted at the First Presbyterian Church of Elko, the kitchen’s spaciousness gave the 25 attendees the opportunity to watch the process from several angles and room to pitch in with prep work, which Ortiz considered best venue for the workshop.
“This is the perfect for 25 people,” Marshall agreed. “Three-quarters of everyone can be in the kitchen.
Ortiz, who also organizes the Mexican Folkloric Ballet, said it would be fun to do it again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.