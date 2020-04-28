Getting medical care in your home during the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At Medicare, we understand you may have concerns about going to your doctor’s office during the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Like so many Americans, our Medicare beneficiaries are rightly observing social distancing guidelines to protect themselves and others from possible infection. We also recognize that our beneficiaries still need checkups, prescription refills, or other care from their doctors.

The good news is that President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.

That means you don’t have to leave your home and risk exposure to the virus. Medicare is paying for our 62 million beneficiaries to have at-home access to a broad range of telehealth services. If you’re in a Medicare Advantage health plan, check with your plan. We recently authorized Medicare Advantage plans to offer expanded telehealth coverage to meet the needs of their enrollees.

Telehealth can be used for routine office visits, preventive health screenings, mental health counseling, and care that ordinarily would require a trip to an outpatient clinic or hospital emergency room.