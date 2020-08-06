‘Ghost Town Explorer’ book published

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY -- Nevada Magazine has released the “Odyssey of a Ghost Town Explorer” coffee table book. The 224-page book details more than 12,000 miles of travel entirely within the state of Nevada searching for ghost towns.

The journey is told by Nevada Magazine Associate Editor Eric Cachinero, who details the adventures and misadventures he experienced while traveling to roughly 70 of the Silver State’s ghost towns and historic sites.

The book is complete with hundreds of high-resolution color photographs of some of the most interesting ghost towns and historic structures, including schoolhouses, cemeteries, stamp mills, and mines. The color photographs are complemented by the inclusion of many black-and-white historical photographs that were taken in the ghost towns, some more than 150 years ago.

In addition to the book, Nevada Magazine offers a Ghost Towns & Historic Sites Map. This Nevada treasure comes jam-packed with historical information, color photographs, ghost town trip itineraries, park and territory information, fun facts, and a large state map showing the locations of hundreds of ghost towns. Printed on tear-resistant and water-resistant paper, the map is the perfect companion for Nevada’s backroads.

Visit nevadamagazine.com/shop or call 775-687-0610 to purchase your copy of the “Odyssey of a Ghost Town Explorer” book, Ghost Towns & Historic Sites Map, or bundle both to save.

