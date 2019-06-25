SPRING CREEK – Children and adults are invited to “Giddy-Up Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers” at Ruby Mountain Bible Church in Spring Creek.
The vacation bible school is from 6-8 p.m., July 22-26 at 475 Diamondback Drive.
Children 3 years old to sixth grade and teens are invited to the week-long VBS that is free of charge. Registration details are online at www.rubymountainbible.com.
Bible study classes are also offered for adults during VBS, which starts at 6:20 p.m. Nursery for babies and toddlers up to 2-years-old will be provided.
All children, teen and adult classes are open to the entire community. Attendees are not required to be a member of the church to sign up.
Concluding the week is a cowboy-themed carnival 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at the church, giving children a chance to use tickets earned during the week at VBS.
The carnival includes a bounce house, inflatable waterslide, dunk tank, carnival booths and ATV rides. Lunch will be provided.
For more information, call the church office at 775-753-6700.
