The impact COVID-19 had on mental health patients was overwhelming, and Gilberta Theonnes -- also known as Tuni – kept seeing them through the entire pandemic.
“People that deal with depression and anxiety every day, then the added concerns of viral infection for themselves and their family and loved ones, took mental health to a new level,” said her nomination. “Tuni helped people deal with their fears, their health, housing concerns, domestic violence concerns, troubled children concerns, financial concerns, medication concerns,” and even arranged food and transportation when people could not do it themselves.
Her nursing career has spanned more than 40 years.
Theonnes said when she was in high school she got a job in the kitchen of the local hospital.
“I would see the nurses in their white uniforms and tall white caps and they always looked so beautiful and elegant and as close to angels as I've ever seen,” she said. “I wanted to be just like that. My mother was a nurse my entire life, as well, and I wanted to be like my mom.”
She started her training at the LPN school at Clark County Community College. She graduated and went to work at Las Vegas Hospital. After a few months she moved into the Associate Nursing program and worked in critical care at UMC in Vegas.
Then she started itching to take a charge nurse role. That required more education, and she received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University. Then she enrolled in the master’s program in Las Cruces.
“I chose the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner tract,” she said. “I always took care of people that were depressed, afraid, hurting, lonely, lost, anxious, and psychotic. I was always able to calm them and care for them. Now I see psychiatric patients daily and don't regret a minute of it.”
She loves teaching students about a holistic approach to psychiatry.
Theonnes said being a nurse “has to come from the heart. A nurse must have the desire to want to care for people. She must find joy in watching someone get better. She must be empathetic and heartfelt when she has to talk to families with good or bad news.”
Her long career has been very rewarding.
“I love the look in a person’s eye when they feel better, when you have helped them get comfortable, helped them get through a catastrophic moment in their life, when you educate them about what’s coming,” she said. “I love it when people look at me and say ‘thank you.’”