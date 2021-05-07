The impact COVID-19 had on mental health patients was overwhelming, and Gilberta Theonnes -- also known as Tuni – kept seeing them through the entire pandemic.

“People that deal with depression and anxiety every day, then the added concerns of viral infection for themselves and their family and loved ones, took mental health to a new level,” said her nomination. “Tuni helped people deal with their fears, their health, housing concerns, domestic violence concerns, troubled children concerns, financial concerns, medication concerns,” and even arranged food and transportation when people could not do it themselves.

Her nursing career has spanned more than 40 years.

Theonnes said when she was in high school she got a job in the kitchen of the local hospital.

“I would see the nurses in their white uniforms and tall white caps and they always looked so beautiful and elegant and as close to angels as I've ever seen,” she said. “I wanted to be just like that. My mother was a nurse my entire life, as well, and I wanted to be like my mom.”