ELKO — In a show of gratitude, VFW Post 2350 honored Newmont Mining Corp., its employees and staff with a certificate of appreciation and recognition.
“We were talking to our senior vice commander and chief B.J. Lawrence, and we told him what Newmont does for the veterans and how we appreciate it,” veteran spokesperson Gil Hernandez said during a presentation May 30. “He thought that was a really good idea.”
The certificate of recognition commends Newmont for its 15 years of financial support for the local VFW and chapters in Winnemucca and Battle Mountain from the Legacy Fund.
Hernandez also mentioned Newmont’s commitment to hiring returning veterans, sending holiday care packages to deployed service men and women, and its policy of compensating the smaller federal salaries of Newmont employees who serve during their careers with the company.
“Newmont is a very pro-military company,” North American chairman for military veterans Steve Spitze said. “They have a lot of great programs and we are allowed to develop programs that our employees feel benefit their location.”
“VFW does a lot of stuff for this community,” veteran and Newmont employee Jim Sutherland said. “Newmont has always helped with our Easter egg program and other programs.”
He explained that the employees donate a certain amount of their check to a charity or community organization and Newmont matches that amount through the Legacy Fund.
“We can only use the money for our community service projects,” Hernandez said.
Newmont executive director of the Legacy Fund Nancy Ostler said Newmont has donated $68,000 to VFW chapters in Nevada within their areas of operation.
“Everybody in the community of Elko, Carlin, Battle Mountain and Eureka has benefited from what has been pulled out of the ground,” veteran Will Frederick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.