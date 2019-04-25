Last May, more than 30,000 people took to fields and forests around the world, noting more than 7,000 species in a single day — Global Big Day. Wherever you are in the world, you can be a part of birding’s next world record.
On May 4 you can join more than 30,000 others and become a part of Global Big Day. Bristlecone Audubon will be leading a field trip and everyone is welcome to participate (children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult).
Participants will meet at the intersection of Lower Lamoille Road and the Lamoille Highway (across from Wells Propane) at 8 a.m. The group will then carpool using as few vehicles as possible.
"We will bird watch from there to the town of Lamoille," said Lois Ports of Bristlecone Audubon. "This will take us through mostly agricultural lands with a section of pinyon juniper forest. We plan to eat lunch in the Lamoille Grove where we hope to pick up some migrating songbirds."
For those who are able to spend the whole day, the afternoon will be spent birding at South Fork State Recreation Area.
"The birds that we see and hear will be entered into eBird, which is a worldwide bird checklist program used by millions of birders," Ports said. "It’s what allows us to compile everyone’s sightings into a single massive Global Big Day list — while at the same time collecting the data for scientists to use to better understand birds."
Last year 45 species of birds were seen on the Lower Lamoille portion of the trip. In the afternoon 25 additional species were seen for a total of 70 species and 494 individual birds for the day.
One of the most unique birds seen last year was the bobolink. Bobolinks travel about 12,500 miles round-trip every year, in one of the longest migrations of any songbird in the New World. From their northern breeding grounds they fly in groups through Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico toward their wintering grounds in South America.
Bobolinks breed in open areas across the northern United States and southern Canada, preferring large fields with a mixture of grasses and broad-leaved plants like legumes and dandelions. They formerly nested mainly in tall grass and mixed prairie of the midwestern United States and south-central Canada. They now also nest in eastern hayfields and meadows, which became available as eastern forests were cleared, and west of the Great Plains in recently irrigated habitats.
Elko County has the only known breeding population of bobolinks in the state of Nevada, Lower Lamoille and also Goose Creek Meadows.
Even if you cannot join Bristlecone for the field trip you can participate in this event. You don’t need to be a bird expert or go out all day long. Even 10 minutes in your backyard will help.
Global Big Day runs from midnight to midnight in your local time zone. First you will need an eBird account to submit your sightings. All you have to do is go to www.ebird.org and click the "Get Started" link on the left. Once you do that, you'll be taken to a page where you can create your username, and begin using eBird for the first time.
You can also download the free eBird Mobile app. This allows you to enter and submit lists while you are out birding and the app will even keep track of how far you have walked.
For more information contact Lois Ports at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com.
