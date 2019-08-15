{{featured_button_text}}
Great Basin College

ELKO — Great Basin College announces it will host a site visit for the continuing accreditation of its nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about the programs in person. The meeting is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the following locations:

Elko Center, 1500 College Parkway Dorothy Gallagher Bldg. Room 108

Pahrump Valley Center, 551 E Calvada Blvd. Room 113

Winnemucca Center, 5490 Kluncy Canyon Road Room 109

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:

Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850

Atlanta, GA 30326

Or by email: mstoll@acenursing.org

All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Sept. 17.

