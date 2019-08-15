ELKO — Great Basin College announces it will host a site visit for the continuing accreditation of its nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about the programs in person. The meeting is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the following locations:
Elko Center, 1500 College Parkway Dorothy Gallagher Bldg. Room 108
Pahrump Valley Center, 551 E Calvada Blvd. Room 113
Winnemucca Center, 5490 Kluncy Canyon Road Room 109
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:
Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850
Atlanta, GA 30326
Or by email: mstoll@acenursing.org
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Sept. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.