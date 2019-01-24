ELKO – Golfers have until April 1 to buy season passes at the current rate of $675, before the price goes up.
“If you buy a season pass now, you save 25 bucks,” Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said Jan. 22 as the Elko City Council adopted the new price for season passes, a change in punch card prices and timelines, and provided a break for junior golfers.
The adopted resolution puts the single season pass at $700, and the pass for those 65 and older will be $575, up from $550. However, there is no change for the young adult pass for those 19-20 years old at $275.
In a big price drop for those under 19, however, season passes will fall from $175 to $100, in the fee schedule recommended by the Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee on Dec. 17 to attract more younger golfers.
“We are losing players every year. We need to introduce younger people to the sport,” Wiley said.
“The committee spent quite some time” working on a new schedule, he said, telling the council that the season passes are still “a great bargain for our users.”
The punch card rates go down from $424 to $212, for 12 nine-hole rounds, but they will no longer be good until they are fully punched, from one season to the next. Rather, punch cards expire Oct. 31 of each year, Wiley said. Only the 12-round cards will be sold.
Green fees and cart rentals stay the same as the 2018 rates.
A discount of $300 for inside storage of carts is provided for holders of season passes, but there is a limit of one season pass discount per space, according to the adopted resolution.
