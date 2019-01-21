Tesa Gonzales of Spring Creek was named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Gonzaga University.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
Cameron Joseph Pomerantz was named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List for undergraduate students at the University of Southern California Sol Price School of Public Policy.
Pomerantz is the grandson of Lina Blohm of Elko.
This honor is given to undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher and were registered in a minimum of 12 units of letter-graded courses during the Fall 2018 semester. The Dean’s List is a prestigious recognition of student achievement, and each student on this list is commended for their exemplary scholarship and academic excellence.
