Graduation caps allow expression

SPRING CREEK — Since Spring Creek High School opened in 1993, students were never allowed to decorate their graduation caps. Now, 28 years later, new traditions have started to come forward.
The 2020-2021 school year has been one of the most difficult school years in history. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were shut down in March of 2020, cutting the year short for everyone. The graduating class of 2020 had to find a new way to celebrate their achievements, and instead of a normal graduation ceremony, a drive-through ceremony was hosted at the school.
A year later, the pandemic calmed enough to allow schools to reopen for a combination of full-time, in-person and virtual education until the end of the year.
The last day of the 2020-2021 school year was June 4, and members of the community were able to gather for graduation ceremonies at both Elko and Spring Creek High School. For the first time in 28 years, graduating seniors were able to decorate their graduation caps, showing off their accomplishments, or saying a final goodbye to the school they’d spent the last four years of their lives at.
When asked his thoughts on SCHS administration allowing seniors to decorate their caps, student Adrian Hardy said, “I’m extremely happy that SCHS is letting seniors decorate caps this year. It allows seniors to express themselves — that hasn’t been done [before] at our graduations. You get to learn more about a student than you would otherwise.”
Many students were inspired by different things when it came to decorating their caps. When asked what inspired his design, Hardy responded, “As June is Pride Month, I figured this would be a great way to represent a small group of students at our school. I want to be able to inspire them and show them that things do get better.”
My own response was similar. I felt incredibly lucky to have this opportunity to decorate my cap. My brothers graduated before I did and are reasonably jealous that I got to decorate my cap when they never had the chance. I was truly able to express a lot of aspects of myself through the decor I put on my cap.
I glued some of the articles I’d written for the Elko Daily Free Press throughout high school on my cap, and painted on a transgender flag to represent part of the journey I’ve experienced while in high school. I also added some gentle reminders and encouraging words to my cap. It’s important to remind myself that I must take life one step, one word, one breath at a time. Otherwise, I’ll find myself spiraling into a hole. I was able to use my cap to tell a story, and that’s one of my favorite things to do.
The 2020-2021 school year was immensely different with new challenges to overcome, but the year is finally over. The class of 2021 successfully graduated while facing a pandemic head on, and hopefully new traditions — such as decorating graduation caps — will stick around for the next classes to graduate.