Graduation caps allow expression

Many students were inspired by different things when it came to decorating their caps. When asked what inspired his design, Hardy responded, “As June is Pride Month, I figured this would be a great way to represent a small group of students at our school. I want to be able to inspire them and show them that things do get better.”

My own response was similar. I felt incredibly lucky to have this opportunity to decorate my cap. My brothers graduated before I did and are reasonably jealous that I got to decorate my cap when they never had the chance. I was truly able to express a lot of aspects of myself through the decor I put on my cap.

I glued some of the articles I’d written for the Elko Daily Free Press throughout high school on my cap, and painted on a transgender flag to represent part of the journey I’ve experienced while in high school. I also added some gentle reminders and encouraging words to my cap. It’s important to remind myself that I must take life one step, one word, one breath at a time. Otherwise, I’ll find myself spiraling into a hole. I was able to use my cap to tell a story, and that’s one of my favorite things to do.

The 2020-2021 school year was immensely different with new challenges to overcome, but the year is finally over. The class of 2021 successfully graduated while facing a pandemic head on, and hopefully new traditions — such as decorating graduation caps — will stick around for the next classes to graduate.

