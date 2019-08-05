ELKO – Seats and scholarships are still available to students interested in completing an associate degree or a skills certificate in diesel technology, electrical systems, millwright, welding and instrumentation at Great Basin College.
Students can complete a Career and Technical Education degree or certificate in 36 weeks. Semesters run Aug. 19 to Nov. 27 and Jan. 6 to May 29.
Maximum CTE scholarship awards for $2,500 per semester are available, with lesser amounts depending on the number of credits a student is taking.
Scholarships are available to graduates of a high school in northern Nevada, or northern Nevada residents who are seeking employment in northern Nevada.
The diesel technology program is offered in both Elko and Ely. Electrical systems technology is offered in Elko, Ely and Winnemucca.
Industrial millwright and welding are offered at the Elko campus.
For questions and to register, contact the Career and Technical Education Department at 775-753-2175 or 775-753-2406.
