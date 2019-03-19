ELKO – Great Basin College has been awarded the number one position in the state RN Nursing program ranks.
GBC’s Associate of Applied Science in nursing degree program, now offered in Elko, Pahrump and Winnemucca, ranks 1 out of 12 accredited nursing schools in Nevada.
The ranking was completed by RegisteredNursing.org. This is the third consecutive year the program has been ranked the best in Nevada.
According to Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services Dr. Amber Donnelli, the nursing program has the highest average pass rate on the NCLEX-RN. The NCLEX-RN exam is used by all state boards of nursing across the U.S. to assess a student’s competency, and is also required for licensure.
“We have a very successful program due to outstanding faculty, student population, and the ongoing support of each community where our nursing students complete their clinical time,” said Donnelli.
From 2013-2017 the pass rates and completions for GBC nursing students was 100 percent – consecutively maintaining their score on the website at 100 percent for three years. This year, they scored 98.58.
Second place went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a score of 96.48. Number three went to Western Nevada College, with a score of 94.82.
The bachelor of science in nursing degree is offered in a one-year track, online program and is designed for non-traditional nursing students who wish to continue their education in nursing while still being engaged in their profession.
The program is fully approved by the Nevada State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc.
You can learn more about the methodology used here: www.registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.