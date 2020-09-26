Great Basin Water Co. COVID-19 update

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corix Group of Companies, which includes Great Basin Water Co. (GBWC), is providing the latest update regarding actions taken by GBWC to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe. Below you will find actions GBWC has taken since our last update:

Regular Customer Communications – Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Company has prioritized regular customer communication. GBWC plans to send another direct communication to customers this week regarding updates on actions taken to ensure we meet our commitment to providing safe and reliable service and ensuring customers understand available options to support them in mitigating any potential outstanding overdue balances on their accounts. The notice will also be posted on our website. As we move forward, we will continue providing customers with proactive communication to share important information and updates.