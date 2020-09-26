Great Basin Water Co. COVID-19 update

The Corix Group of Companies, which includes Great Basin Water Co. (GBWC), is providing the latest update regarding actions taken by GBWC to address the COVID-19 outbreak.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe. Below you will find actions GBWC has taken since our last update:
Regular Customer Communications – Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Company has prioritized regular customer communication. GBWC plans to send another direct communication to customers this week regarding updates on actions taken to ensure we meet our commitment to providing safe and reliable service and ensuring customers understand available options to support them in mitigating any potential outstanding overdue balances on their accounts. The notice will also be posted on our website. As we move forward, we will continue providing customers with proactive communication to share important information and updates.
Health and Safety Guidance – As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, GBWC has prioritized the health and safety of its employees and the communities it serves in its decision making, including with regards to creating new health and safety policies. As a part of this ongoing process, GBWC’s Incident Command Team continues to review and update our guidance and policy documents to ensure all employees remain safe while completing job tasks.
Essential Operations Continuity Plan Updates – As we move into Fall and Winter, GBWC’s Incident Command Team is working with all local jurisdictions to ensure that Essential Operations Continuity Plans are up to date and that we are prepared for any potential large-scale absenteeism in the workplace. Essential Operations Continuity Plans include (i) securing mutual-aid arrangements, (ii) ensuring sufficient chemical supplies and critical spare parts inventories are on hand, and (iii) identifying appropriately licensed personnel or contractors who are available to mobilize quickly to augment GBWC’s workforce.
COVID-19 Financial Tracking – As the COVID-19 situation moves forward, GBWC continues to track all costs incurred and revenues lost as a result of COVID-19. All costs will be accounted for in compliance with the applicable regulatory orders and directives within each jurisdiction. GBWC’s regulatory team will continue working with jurisdictional finance teams to monitor all regulatory action related to COVID-19 to ensure we remain in compliance with updated direction and that customers remain informed.
Customer Assistance - We continue to advise customers to stay current with their bills to avoid large balances as we move through the COVID-19 crisis. Customers are able to call our Contact Center to setup deferred payment arrangements to assist with any financial hardships they may have encountered due to COVID-19. We are happy to work with all customers to address their specific situation.
