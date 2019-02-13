SPRING CREEK — Three hundred fifty-four. That’s the number of hearts Lauri Randolph’s first grade class hopes to touch this Valentine’s Day.
Over the past seven years, Valentine cards handcrafted by small hands have been distributed throughout the elderly community including the local senior center and the assisted living facilities.
“We do this to bless the seniors living in this area,” Randolph said about the class project at Spring Creek Christian Academy. “It [the project] puts a smile on their faces to see what the kids have done for them.”
The children will personally take the cards to local senior citizens. Cards are not the only thing that are distributed. The students always seem to give away just as many hugs as Valentine cards while making their rounds.
The project is called “My Golden Valentine” because so many seniors have lost their spouse and are now alone. The word “golden” refers to their senior years. This is one way to show them they are loved.
The project has come full circle for Randolph. Twenty-two months ago, Randolph lost her Valentine when he died on Easter Sunday of 2017.
“I now can relate firsthand,” she said, referring to the loss of her husband. “I’m in the same boat.”
Along with learning how to give, Randolph says the students are also learning what it says in First John 4:19; namely that “We love because He first loved us.”
This is the sixth year Randolph’s class has made Valentine cards for local seniors. She skipped last year because the loss of her husband was just too fresh.
Randolph plans to take 18 students to the senior center and the Highland Manor on Valentine’s Day to visit their Golden Valentines.
