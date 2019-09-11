ELKO -- The Elko County Fair and Livestock Show ended with a bang with the 4-H Livestock Auction held on Sunday, September 1 at the Fairgrounds.
The Auction started with the Grand Champion market steer exhibited by Sidney Reed of the Lamoille 4-H Club. The steer was a 1,348-pound Angus that was sold for $4.50/pound to Kinross Mining. The Reserve Champion Hereford/Angus cross steer weighed 1,366 pounds and was exhibited by Macey Reed of the Lamoille 4-H Club. High Mark Construction purchased the reserve steer for $4.50/pound. The average price of the steers was a solid $3.83 per pound.
The Grand Champion Market pen of rabbits was shown by Shaylin Uhlig of Starr Valley 4-H Club and was sold to Beitia Livestock for $500/rabbit or $1,500 per pen. Emily Harris from Ruby Mountain 4-H Club was the Reserve Champion Market pen of rabbits. Her pen was sold to Candie Kevan for $1,200. Rabbits averaged $866.67/pen.
Audrey Wright of the Lamoille 4-H Club was the owner of the Grand Champion Market Lamb which weighed in at 141 pounds. It was sold to the Star Hotel for a generous $30/pound. Reserve Champion was exhibited by Rylee Molyneux, Adobe Summit 4-H Club. Rylee’s lamb was purchased by Kinross for $31.50/pound and weighed-in at 147 pounds. The Auction posted an average of $15.52/pound for the market lambs.
The Elko County 4-H goat program has expanded and there were 7 market goats at the Auction. The Grand Champion was shown by Mackenzie Wachtel, Starr Valley 4-H Club. The champion was sold to Senator Pete Goicoechea $600. The Reserve Champion goat belonged to Evee Bright, Ruby Mountain 4-H Club. This Boer goat was sold to Stotz Equipment for $800. The average goat price was $732.14/head.
There were 5 pens of fryer poultry. The 2019 Grand Champion Market pen of poultry was exhibited by John Tingey, Clover Point 4-H Club. The pen of 3 fryers were sold to Terry’s Pumpin & Potties for $900 or $300/fryer. The Reserve Champion was owned by Talon Wise of the Lamoille 4-H Club. The reserve pen sold for $1,050 and was purchased by Ruby Mountain Spring Water.
Concluding the Auction was the sale of a live turkey with the proceeds going to a 4-H scholarship fund and the Unsponsored Trip Fund. Purchasers of the turkey were: Wayne Ratliff, Buzzetti Family, Dr. Boyd Spratling, Tim Murphy, Ellison Livestock, Sen. Pete Goicoechea, Bottari Ranch, Kelly Barnes and Tim Habbard, MWI.
The final component to this educational experience is the Carcass Workshop. The Workshop will be held September 25, 6 p.m., Great Basin College Health Science Building room 107. Don Noorda, Wells FFA Advisor will be presenting the results of the beef, sheep and goats sold at the Auction, and will educate all in attendance about taking an animal from start to finish. This is the true completion of the project as the youth see how each animals compares to the industry standard.
