4-H photo contest winners announced

Standing, from left: Hailey Syme, Peyton Steinfeld, Emily Harris, Arena McDermott and Mia Harris. Kneeling, from left: Kylee McLeod and Kaitlyn McLeod.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Nine Elko County 4-H members participated in the first photo contest of the 2018-2019 4-H year.

Brandi Betancourt, owner of Allusive Images Photography Studio, worked with the 4-H youths to refine skills such as exposure and the rule of thirds in the first workshop of the year.

The group selected “Pets” as the theme for the first contest. The “Pets” ranged from dogs and cats to reptiles. All participants noted how difficult it was to get pets to stay still and had to challenge themselves to take fantastic photos.

The contest was divided into three age divisions. Kaitlyn McLeod, Ruby Mountain 4-H Club, took the Grand Champion award in the junior division. Grand Champion in the intermediate age division is Hailey Syme, Ruby Mountain 4-H Club. Haley Velasco, E.R.O. 4-H Club, took top honors in the senior age division. Haley also took high point and was awarded a camera cleaning kit for her photo, “Kitten Frolicking on the Wood Pile.”

The category “People’s Choice” is voted on by anyone who comes into the Cooperative Extension Office and looks at the pictures on display. This contest was one for the records as there was a three-way tie between Kodi Syme and Mia Harris of the Ruby Mountain 4-H Club and Arena McDermott, Lamoille Crossroads 4-H Club.

The year continues with another 4-H photo contest in January. Photos following the theme “Nature -- With or Without the Hand of Man,” are due by Jan. 11. The contest is open to all 4-H members, not just those taking photography as a project.

All grand champion photos are framed and hanging on display at the Cooperative Extension Office, 701 Walnut, Elko. For more information or to see the photographs stop by the office or call 738-7291.

