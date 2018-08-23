ELKO – Members of Elko County’s 4-H Youth Development Program will present their animals in the 4-H Livestock Show as part of the Elko County Fair.
Both the show and the auction are open to the public.
“For Elko County, summer is never complete without a county fair,” said Elko County Extension Educator Jill Tingey. “For 4-H youth, the Elko County Fair means a chance to present the livestock they’ve raised and the knowledge they’ve gained over the past year. It is truly good family fun and is a fantastic way to close out the summer.”
The 4-H Livestock Show is 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Youth will be judged on their showmanship and knowledge of their chosen animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits.
The 4-H Livestock Auction is at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2. There will be 21 steers, 26 sheep, 12 goats, four poultry pens, and seven rabbit pens up for bid. For more information about the auction, call Karen Winchell at 752-3896.
