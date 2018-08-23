Subscribe for 33¢ / day
4-H Livestock Show and Auction

From left: 4-H members Macey Reed, 12; Arena McDermott, 13; Mesa Jones, 11; and Abby MacDiarmid, 12, invite community members to attend the 4-H Livestock Show and Auction. 

 RACHEL BUZZETTI, 4-H Leader

ELKO – Members of Elko County’s 4-H Youth Development Program will present their animals in the 4-H Livestock Show as part of the Elko County Fair.

Both the show and the auction are open to the public.

“For Elko County, summer is never complete without a county fair,” said Elko County Extension Educator Jill Tingey. “For 4-H youth, the Elko County Fair means a chance to present the livestock they’ve raised and the knowledge they’ve gained over the past year. It is truly good family fun and is a fantastic way to close out the summer.”

The 4-H Livestock Show is 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Youth will be judged on their showmanship and knowledge of their chosen animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

The 4-H Livestock Auction is at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2. There will be 21 steers, 26 sheep, 12 goats, four poultry pens, and seven rabbit pens up for bid. For more information about the auction, call Karen Winchell at 752-3896.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments