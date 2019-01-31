ELKO – A small group gathered around master halter maker Kelly Pfeifer Jan. 30 at the conference center. Each person held a brightly-colored length of cord, partially knotted, ends trailing. Baffled looks were the norm.
It was only 10 a.m., just an hour into the workshop taught by the Independence Valley cowgirl. With a short break for lunch, that left about five more hours to fabricate a piece of headgear solid enough to maneuver 1,000 pounds of horse. The feat seemed dubious.
“It doesn’t look as pretty as yours,” workshop attendee Ed Kingzett said to Kelly’s “assistant.”
“That’s ’cause yours isn’t as tight,” 8-year-old daughter Sarah Pfeifer said.
“Do it again?” Kingzett asked.
Sarah nodded.
He carefully wound the cord up over a square knot and cast a look at his compact coach.
“I think you messed up,” she said.
Sarah teased Kingzett saying he had to start over, “…..like a thousand times!”
Finally, she called Mom to the rescue.
Kelly guided Kingzett as he pulled the cord into place.
“Now put the nose away from you and the tails are on each side of your arm,” Kelly said.
Others watched, holding their knotted cords with an iron grip, not wanting to undo their progress.
Kelly took her first halter-making workshop at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering a decade ago from Ken Frazier. She is now a pro but understands the uncertainty of a novice.
Kelly turned to assist another eager learner.
"When you hold it up, pretend you're the horse."
While Mom worked, Sarah picked up the rope halter diagram and explained some of the trickier knots.
“That’s the son-of-a-gun knot,” she said, pointing to convoluted series of twists and turns above where the lead line would attach. “It’s not that hard, to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.