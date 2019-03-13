Try 3 months for $3
Facebook outage

This map posted at downdetector.com shows parts of the globe where Facebook users were reporting problems Wednesday, March 13.

 downdetector.com

You aren't alone.

The popular social media site reported a widespread outage Wednesday.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," a Facebook spokesperson told CNET in an email. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Newsweek reported that the issues came at the same time as Instagram was hit by its own outage. Earlier, Gmail and other Google products were hit by their own issues.

Some users attempting to log on to the site got the message "Sorry, something went wrong."

