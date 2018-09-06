ELKO – Head Start of Northeastern Nevada celebrated their new building Thursday with a ribbon-cutting and open house.
The second location at 1326 Silver St. is in addition to their main building at 1280 Golf Course Road.
The preschool is ready to offer full-day classes, said Lori Cox, director of Head Start.
“These rooms are beautiful, inviting and fun,” Cox said. “I can’t wait to see them full of kids.”
The ribbon-cutting on Aug. 30 preceded an open house that allowed the community, along with parents and children, to walk through both buildings and meet teachers and staff.
“We have three larger classrooms … which are extremely beneficial to our parents who are working full-time,” Cox said of the Silver Street location. “Our biggest goal is to help parents come out of poverty and the only way to do that is if they’re working full-time.”
The additional facilities will also save parents from having to find additional daycare for the rest of the workday, Cox added. "We require that parents either be working or going to school."
“That can be really challenging for a lot of parents if they have to pick up their kid in the middle of the day and find daycare they have to pay for,” Cox explained. “Our program gives them a leg up.”
The six modules were installed in November on Silver Street and were designed and remodeled to include three classrooms with restrooms, offices, a warming kitchen, and a conference room.
Both facilities can serve up to 55 families, said Teresa Carlos, family advocate.
Brandi Davis enrolled her daughter, Emerson, in Head Start as a baby. She toured the new building as Emerson tried out the play kitchen in her classroom.
“I really love the new set-up,” Davis said. “I liked the old set-up too, but this is super-cute how they did everything. It looks really nice.”
As parents and children explored the facility and met teachers and staff, Cox thanked everyone who contributed to the construction of the new location, which was ready about nine months after the first module was installed.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Brenna Malone, the former director. This was her baby from the very beginning to the end,” Cox said. “Unfortunately, she couldn’t be here because she was traveling, but we want to give her credit where credit is due.”
Cox also thanked Barrick for donating $25,000 that went toward the completion of the construction and the Newmont Legacy Fund for classroom materials.
“It was very needed, and put to use. We’re so grateful,” Cox said of the Barrick donation. “We’d like to also thank Newmont employees for the Legacy Fund that has also helped getting everything we need into the classrooms.”
Maria Anderson and Melissa Schultz, both Barrick community relations representatives, attended the ribbon-cutting.
“Barrick is all about improving mobility in our host community of Elko,” Anderson said about the donation.
Cox also thanked the board of directors for their support, US Modular; State Fire DC Specialists; Remington Construction; High Desert Engineering; R6Studio and Catherine Wines; and “Carlos Martinez and his fabulous crew.”
The staff was singled out for getting the building ready by September, a goal that surprised Cox when she first heard about it.
“I would like to thank our staff who has been awesome,” Cox said. “I was kind of blown away when Kylee Haggerty told us they would be able to get the classrooms up and running as fast as they did, and they have blown my expectations.”
Davis said she noticed the effort made in getting the preschool ready on time and was grateful for having the program available to her and other families in the community.
“They put a lot of work into it, and it turned out good,” Davis said. “We’ve been very lucky. It’s a fantastic program.”
The preschool opened Sept. 4 at both locations, with new extended daycare time from 3 to 5 p.m. School hours are 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. with programs for infants, toddlers and prekindergarten children.
For more information on Head Start of Northeastern Nevada, call 738-5953.
