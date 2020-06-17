Here comes Elko's 10th annual Beer Festival

ELKO — The 10th Annual Elko Beer Festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday behind the Sherman Station at 1405 Idaho St.
“Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events,” said Meghan Micheli, event and sales director for the Elko Area Chamber. “We will have over 70 beer samples to experience, along with draft trailers, multiple raffle prizes, food from Las Brisas, and live music from High Jacked.”
A wide variety of beers are being donated by Blach Distributing.
“Whether your preference is IPA, amber, stouts, ciders, or even hard soda, we will have it all,” Micheli said.
Adding even more summer fun, the Festival will host a Corn-Hole Tournament this year. The winners will receive their very own set of corn-hole boards.
“So grab your teammate and contact the Chamber at 738-7135 to pre-register, as slots are limited,” Micheli said. Cost of tournament entry is $20 per team.
Tickets to the Festival are $25 and include a collectible beer glass, beer sampling, and dinner. For those who prefer to enjoy the food and entertainment but not the beer, tickets will be $15 and include dinner.
Participants, who must be 21 or older, can beat the lines by getting tickets in advance at the Elko Area Chamber. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
The chamber strongly encourages cash, as it makes things move faster, however, credit will be available.
The chamber thanked sponsors Blach Distributing, PlumbLine Inc., Montrose Glass, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic, Everything Elko, The Nectar IV Nutrition, The Best Western Elko Inn, Matties Taphouse & Grill, and Modern Concrete Inc.
