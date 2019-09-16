Hidden books and rocking schools

ELKO – A hidden book adventure is awaiting kids at their elementary school.
Starting this week, principals of 12 elementary schools will hide an Eric Litwin book somewhere on their campus for students to find as part of the first annual ECSD Elementary Education Hidden Books Adventure.
If found, children can read and keep the book, hide it again themselves, or trade one of their books to hide.
“We decided to start with Eric Litwin books,” said Jeanne Jackson, director of elementary education for the Elko County School District.
Books will be at all elementary schools, including combined schools at Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee and Wells.
Jackson said the idea came from Melissa Gregory, school district literacy strategist and coordinator.
For now, the adventure is starting at school campuses before expanding into the community. Hidden books will be in places that children might spot easily.
“They could be hidden in common places where kids will find it, like in chips and cereal aisles, by a cowboy boot, or near a football field,” Jackson said.
On Thursday is the national Rock Your School event that aims to get students excited about school.
“We are encouraging all educators to join the movement and create an outside-the-box educational experience for your students,” Jackson said.
Teachers are asked to develop a captivating activity that “shows the world what education looks like in our schools. More importantly, let’s show our students that school is a place they want to be each and every day.”
Southside Elementary invited the Elko High School drumline to perform in the morning. Mountain View Elementary will have a dance party on the playground at 3 p.m. with music provided by Chip Stone of Stonerock Sound and Lighting.
Wells is also participating with an event that includes the whole school at 3 p.m. Jackson said. She will attend with Gregory after visiting Mountain View.
“This provides camaraderie for schools and helps with their morale,” Jackson said.
