Higher Ed: Dean's list, honor society and more ...

Gallagher earns degree, senior award
WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDaniel College held a Celebration Day on May 23 in honor of the Class of 2020 with select graduating seniors recognized with academic, activity and leadership awards during two virtual senior award ceremonies.
Michael M. Gallagher of Elko earned a degree in Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies and Political Science. Gallagher was also the recipient of the Frank and Margaret Malone Award for Excellence in a Foreign Language.
McDaniel College celebrated the 555 bachelor’s and master’s degree recipients during a virtual Class of 2020 Celebration Day on May 23. An in-person Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is slated to take place on campus in Spring 2021.
Academic honors given at graduation include summa cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher, magna cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89 and cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to 3.69.
Huckins graduates from military academy
MEXICO, Mo.—Thomas Huckins of Elko has graduated from Missouri Military Academy, one of the Midwest’s top college-preparatory, military boarding schools, at the rank of captain in the 131st MMA Corps of Cadets.
He plans to attend University of Nevada-Reno in the fall.
“Our cadets achieved a very important milestone by maintaining their focus and discipline on their academic studies, military training and character and leadership development during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). “They have displayed the highest levels of resiliency, self-discipline, resolve and teamwork while following strict guidelines, and I am extremely proud of their bearing, conduct and growth.”
Huckins is the son of Kimberly and Thomas Huckins.
University of Utah Dean’s List
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah congratulates more than 7,500 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
— Alifia Jakamartana of Elko, whose major is listed as Biology HBS.
— Josh Jonas of Elko, whose major is listed as Mathematics HBS and Philosophy BS.
— Natalie Kump of Elko, whose major is listed as Chemistry BS.
— Alejandra Mendez of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Kinesiology HBS.
— Jordan Pollard of Elko, whose major is listed as Biology BS.
— Jasmine Yadeskie of Spring Creek, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology BS.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Mountford inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Ashley Mountford of Elko was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mountford was initiated at Boise State University.
Mountford is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
