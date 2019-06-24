Spring Creek High School class of 2002 graduate Tyler L. Huffman received his bachelor of science in professional pilot technology with honors from Vermont Technical College on May 16, 2019. His parents are Dale and Terisa Millemon and the late Wade Huffman.
-----
Erica Gallegos graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Engineering in May. She was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester, which requires students to have a 3.75 GPA with a minimum of 12 credits toward the declared engineering degree.
-----
Michael Gallagher of Elko was recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College spring 2019 Dean’s List with honors for having a 3.50-3.69 GPA. McDaniel College, located in Westminster, Maryland, was founded in 1867, and is a four-year independent college of the liberal arts and sciences offering more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, and over 20 graduate programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.