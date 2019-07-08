ELKO – Highland Manor resident Berna Johnson celebrated her 103rd birthday on July 3.
A resident of Elko, Johnson spent her birthday with staff and residents, said Mickey Hale, director of marketing and admissions coordinator.
“She is as spunky and funny as ever and still enjoys her sweets,” Hale said.
A large sunflower made of icing decorated Johnson’s cake, and two birthday balloons that also included sunflowers decked out her wheelchair.
Although she enjoyed her day, Johnson didn’t want anyone to feel left out of the celebration.
“Her main concern was making sure everyone got a piece of her cake,” Hale said.
Highland hosted birthdays for two other centenarians in 2018, Gene Farwell and Barbara Beale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.