{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Highland Manor resident Berna Johnson celebrated her 103rd birthday on July 3.

A resident of Elko, Johnson spent her birthday with staff and residents, said Mickey Hale, director of marketing and admissions coordinator.

“She is as spunky and funny as ever and still enjoys her sweets,” Hale said.

A large sunflower made of icing decorated Johnson’s cake, and two birthday balloons that also included sunflowers decked out her wheelchair.

Although she enjoyed her day, Johnson didn’t want anyone to feel left out of the celebration.

“Her main concern was making sure everyone got a piece of her cake,” Hale said.

Highland hosted birthdays for two other centenarians in 2018, Gene Farwell and Barbara Beale.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Load comments