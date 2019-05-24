ELKO – Spring at Highland Village of Elko has been busy with two holiday activities bringing out family and friends of residents of the Village.
On May 11, the traditional Mother’s Day Fashion Show and Lunch featured fashions from JC Penny’s and champagne sponsored by Khoury’s.
The lunch was attended by 112 women who watched residents model the latest styles in the Village dining room.
In April, Highland Village hosted the annual Easter egg hunt and party for staff, residents and their families. Eggs for the event were bought from the Relay for Life fundraiser.
More than 100 Elko community members showed up to participate in games such as “carrot toss into a bunny tummy and “Egg tic-tac-toe,” said Mickey Hale, director of marketing and sales, and admissions coordinator at Highland Village of Elko.
The event was a success because of the contributions from so many in the community, “organized by our awesome activity director Beth Homes and her team,” Hale said.
“Prizes were graciously donated by Family Dollar of Elko and Delta Dental,” Hale explained. “The dietary department at Highland Village provided scrumptious cookies and punch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.