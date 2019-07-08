{{featured_button_text}}
Highland Village raises flag on new pole

The American flag is raised on a brand new flag pole at Highland Village on July 4.

 Submitted

ELKO – Staff and residents at Highland Village celebrated the signing of our Declaration of Independence by raising the American flag on their new flagpole on July 4.

“We have many veterans that reside in our facility and staff members that also served our country,” said Mickey Hale, director of marketing and sales. “It was an honor to pledge our allegiance to the red, white and blue with them today.”

Hale thanked veteran Mike Musgrove, I & E Construction, Newmont, the VFW, the Color Guard and the Highland Village maintenance crew for their part in getting the flag pole in the ground.

