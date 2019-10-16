ELKO – The past collides with the present during the fifth annual downtown ghost tour. With the help of Elko’s top historian, a number of businesses, local actors and volunteers, the spirits of those long gone will walk the streets amidst the living once more.
“We’ll start at Evergreen [Flower Shop] and gather there for some light libations,” said Elko historian Jan Petersen.
“Kitty Wilkons was a well-known, well-respected horse seller in the 1890s when women just didn’t do stuff like that,” Petersen said. “Her brand was the Diamond A and she ran her horses in the Diamond A Desert.”
Wilkons’ reputation is unusual for anyone who makes it into the annual ghost event. Most characters are on the “sleazy side” and some are downright sociopaths. Wilkons was chosen because of her success and notoriety as a businesswoman.
Susie Raper was on the opposite end of the spectrum, according to Petersen.
“She was a cattle rustler, a card shark and a jewel thief,” Petersen said. “She was a 'fast' woman who did it all.”
She was also a mother, according to Petersen, who would bring her little boys into court with her during the 1870s.
“The newspaper story said, ‘It’s hard to convict a woman.’”
An escapee from an Indiana reform school killed the Carlin constable, Adolph Berning. Berning had stopped the young man in Carlin Canyon for possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Petersen.
Floyd Loveless was just 15 when he shot the constable and dumped him off near Emigrant. Berning died a day later at the hospital.
“Floyd was caught shortly after, tried as an adult, and sentenced to the gas chamber,” Petersen said.
The case went through the appeal process, but Loveless was still put to death at age 17, the youngest person ever sent to the gas chamber in Nevada.
“I like to honor those law people who have been killed in the line of duty,” Petersen said. “It’s keeping these stories alive.”
The last "ghost" on the list is Lloyd Lancaster, who killed the owner of the Jiggs Bar and a bystander in 1962.
According to Petersen, Lancaster staked out the bar in advance and also involved his young wife in the crime.
“There was an interesting twist,” Petersen said. “He had quit the River Ranch and they had been sleeping in the car. They then stayed with friends. Lancaster stole a couple of guns, the friend’s dog, and a bobtail cat.”
The cat became a crucial piece of evidence in the trial because it had been seen walking into the bar with Lancaster when he first cased the joint.
The law caught up with Lancaster in Idaho, cat in tow, where they arrested him and his wife.
“We like to highlight interesting people in Northeastern Nevada,” Petersen said. “Some are reputable, some are not.”
