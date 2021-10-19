Historic Hastings Cutoff scene of today’s lessons

The students were expected to write something about their experiences during the day – a series of bullet points as events occurred. Based on these efforts, the students came to marvel that any of the emigrants had time to journal at all – due to all the required camp chores. When one group of camp tenders decided to eat supper instead of getting tents set up before dark, they learned there was a consequence – a required apology to their fellow travelers for not having set up the tents, an interrupted supper, and the still present need to get the tents set up for all.

During what seemed a terrible storm to the students – caught in the vast outdoors with only shaking wagons and flapping canvas for shelter -- some students were fearful and worried. John said, “this would be unbearable if it wasn’t for Mr. Vixie.”

The support of 16 other adults who helped with a wide range of tasks and provided a largely invisible 21st century safety net was an important part of this endeavor. Kinross Gold Mines – Bald Mountain (White Pine County) provided key financial support for the remarkable educational experience. In-kind support, including camp locations, was provided by Nevada Gold Mines. Support was also provided by the California Trail Heritage Alliance, a nonprofit based in Elko.