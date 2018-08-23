ELKO – The Home Arts competition and exhibition has long been a part of the scene at the Elko County Fair.
The fair was first held in September 1920. Hosting it was a struggle for the first seven years because of the lack of a permanent location and because it was twice canceled due to hoof-and-mouth disease.
In 1927 the City of Elko obtained the China Ranch, where the fair is still held to this day.
Home arts entries include everything from cookies to crafts and flowers to fine arts. They are carried in the door by both young and old.
According to home arts coordinator Sue Kennedy, the competition is a great way to be involved with the community.
“It’s so 'old-school,'” Kennedy said. “People are feeling the need for tradition. Our lives are so fast and we are all so plugged in. This gives people an opportunity to step back in time a bit and to enjoy something that’s real. As time goes on, this becomes more important.”
Any Nevadan with a $5 entry fee can get involved in home arts. The premium is listed online at elkocountyfair.com, but Kennedy says people can still pick up printed copies at the fair office.
Entries must be brought to the Alice Goicoechea Home Arts Building at the fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug.29 or from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug.30. People are encouraged to register online in advance to expedite their experience and help with the all-volunteer processing.
“The real key for people who don’t want to wait in line is to preregister online,” Kennedy said. “It just makes everything go so much faster.”
Registering online also helps the payouts go faster, according to Kennedy.
“With this, we can do payouts pretty early in the morning on Saturday so people can walk into the fair with money in their pockets. People put a lot of work into these exhibits and it’s neat to be able to hand someone a wad of cash, especially the little kids. When we used to do the payouts all at once we never got a chance to spend time with the exhibitors.”
Over time, the entries for home arts have evolved. Kennedy is now seeing more kits. Other changes have been made which Kennedy and the volunteers are excited about.
“There have been some significant changes,” Kennedy said. “Quilting, for example, used to just be split between adults and juniors so you had novice quilters competing against people who had been quilting for 40 years.”
The categories have been changed this year to allow beginners to compete with each other.
Kennedy also commented on the fact that the categories in sewing are mirroring the projects that 4H youth compete in so that they can more easily enter their projects in home arts.
Kennedy encourages entrants to read and understand the premium list so that people will have a shot at placing in a particular area.
“We see exhibits that come in and don’t fit the rules or they are not ready to display,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy also advises people to bring in their entries during off-hours.
“We always have a massive rush of people coming in from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday,” Kennedy said. “It’s a lot easier for us to make sure their exhibits are right when we don’t have a line out the door.”
Kennedy said she is still looking for volunteers. Any person who might be able to help out is encouraged to contact her at lamoillebeef@gmail.com. All volunteers eat for free on Thursday evening. The meal is catered each year for about 100 people.
