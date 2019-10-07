SPRING CREEK -- The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Spring Creek nonprofit Team Rubicon to transform an Iraq War Army veteran’s home by making it more wheelchair-accessible.
More than 35 members of Team Depot spent Sept. 26 working on the home of Michael Heimgartner.
They installed a wheelchair-accessible shower, sink and toilet, and removed carpet in preparation for the installation of vinyl plank flooring, to allow for better wheelchair function.
You have free articles remaining.
Outside, a concrete pad was formed and poured for powered wheelchair lift access. The team also raised a planter installed with an irrigation system, and performed general landscape maintenance.
This service project was part of Home Depot Foundation’s ninth annual “Celebration of Service” campaign – an annual program in which the Foundation ramps up its commitment to veterans through service projects ahead of Veterans Day.
Members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, have pledged 100,000 hours of service and plan to participate in 600 volunteer projects across the country during this year’s Celebration of Service season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.