ELKO – Homecoming week is about to begin at Elko High School.

Special activities include a toga dress-up day on Monday, followed by a viewing of the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” on Warrior Field at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s dress-up theme is “International Day.” Students will Silly String the queen at the Eagle, and have a barbecue lunch in honor of Raul Bravo, sponsored by the Honor Society.

Students will dress up gray for Colors for Cancer on Wednesday. Lunch will be a spaghetti feed, followed by a Capture the Flag meet.

Thursday is Jungle/Safari Day. Activities include a Hula Hoop competition at lunch and Powderpuff football and bonfire with fireworks starting at 7 p.m.

Friday is spirit day with an assembly and the Friday night football game against Lowry.

See who’s competing for Homecoming Queen in Tuesday’s edition of the Elko Daily Free Press.

