ELKO – Homecoming week is about to begin at Elko High School.
Special activities include a toga dress-up day on Monday, followed by a viewing of the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” on Warrior Field at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s dress-up theme is “International Day.” Students will Silly String the queen at the Eagle, and have a barbecue lunch in honor of Raul Bravo, sponsored by the Honor Society.
Students will dress up gray for Colors for Cancer on Wednesday. Lunch will be a spaghetti feed, followed by a Capture the Flag meet.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday is Jungle/Safari Day. Activities include a Hula Hoop competition at lunch and Powderpuff football and bonfire with fireworks starting at 7 p.m.
Friday is spirit day with an assembly and the Friday night football game against Lowry.
See who’s competing for Homecoming Queen in Tuesday’s edition of the Elko Daily Free Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.