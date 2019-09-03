ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel present the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During half time,they will be recognizing someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check will be presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Friday night’s recipient in Elko was Jayson Stanton. Jayson is marred to Michele. They have two sons, Cory and Christian, and a daughter Trinity. Jayson has lived in Elko for 35 years. He works for Nevada Gold Mines and has owned Wireless Repair since 2018. Jayson is currently on the Elko County Girls Softball board and has been since 2007. He was chairman of the Thomas Scott Foundation from 1998 till 2018. Jayson has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Communities in Schools.
Friday’s recipient in Spring Creek was Jared Martin. Jared is married to Kristen Martin. They have two boys, Henry and Harvey. Jared works for Elko Sanitation. They have lived in Elko for over three years. Jared is involved in a number of organizatons. He is a board member of the Elko Chamber of Commerce and Ruby Mountain Resource Center. He is also actively involved with the Rotary Club. Jared has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to Ruby Mountain Resource Center.
