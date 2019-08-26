ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $10,000 to Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada. The contribution was made in support of the tele-counseling program which connects local students with mental health providers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas via video conferencing.
“As a new school year begins, we realize there are a lot of stressors on today’s students. Sometimes, they just need someone to talk to, and this program provides them with that opportunity,” said Steve Simpson, CEO of NNRH.
“This is the hospital’s third year supporting the tele-counseling program, and we are honored to be a part of it,” Simpson continued. “With a shortage of mental health providers in our area, we applaud Communities In Schools for finding innovative ways to connect students with the resources they need.”
Sarah Goicoechea, executive director of Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, said that her organization was very grateful for the continued support of the hospital in addressing the mental health needs of local youth.
“Without the help of community-minded organizations like NNRH and our other partners, we wouldn’t be able to offer this service to students,” Goicoechea explained. “The counseling sessions are all free of charge, and that is really thanks to donations like this.”
Goicoechea stated that during the 2018-2019 school year, 57 students in Elko County participated in 590 tele-counseling sessions. These students reported a substantial increase in their ability to handle their emotions and in their overall quality of life.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the tele-counseling program will be available to students ages 12 and above in the Elko County area. For more information, parents may contact their child’s school counselor or call Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada at 738-2783.
