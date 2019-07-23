ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $2,000 to Zero Suicide Elko County, a nonprofit community group working to decrease the number of deaths by suicide throughout the region.
The donation was made in honor of the 20th anniversary of the founding of LifePoint Health, the nationwide health system of which NNRH is a part.
“LifePoint asked our hospital leadership team to identify a local organization that reflects our mission of making communities healthier,” said Steve Simpson, chief executive officer of NNRH. He explained that LifePoint has committed to donating $2,000 to a nonprofit organization in each of the 89 communities that it serves.
“We are very pleased to see these funds going to Zero Suicide Elko County,” Simpson continued. “This group is working to raise awareness, coordinate resources and ultimately prevent deaths by suicide in our community. As a hospital, it is an honor to support them in these efforts.”
David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health, said the company was thrilled to observe its 20th anniversary by contributing to local nonprofits.
“We are celebrating a 20-year legacy of making communities healthier with our employees, physicians, board members and volunteers across the nation,” Dill stated. “We are proud of how far we have come in the last two decades and are excited to continue to collaborate with the talented team at NNRH to advance our mission in the years ahead.”
LifePoint was founded in 1999 as LifePoint Hospitals with 23 community hospitals in nine states. The company changed its name to LifePoint Health in 2015 as a reflection of its evolution from a hospital operator to a healthcare leader providing a range of services.
Today, LifePoint has 89 hospital campuses, 45-plus post-acute service providers and 50-plus outpatient facilities across 30 states.
