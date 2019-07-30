ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $3,000 to the Elko Firefighters Association in sponsorship of the upcoming Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge. The competition event, which is returning to Elko for the third year in a row, will be held Aug. 16-17 in the East End Mall.
“The hospital has sponsored this event from the very beginning, and we are really grateful for that,” said Jason Logsden, a crew member with the Elko Fire Department and the local organizer of the competition.
“We’re excited for this year as firefighters from around the country and even the world will be coming to Elko,” Logsden continued. “We couldn’t put on a successful event without the generosity of our local sponsors.”
Logsden explained that the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge holds a series of approximately 20 competitions around the country leading up to the World Championship in October. At the events, firefighters and other first responders race through a challenge course while wearing full gear and breathing apparatuses. The course simulates essential firefighting skills such as climbing a five-story tower, hoisting a firehose, chopping through obstacles, and hauling a 175-pound “victim” to safety.
“They call it the toughest two minutes in sports,” Logsden said. “We want to invite the whole community to come cheer on our local firefighters and law enforcement officers. It’s a very exciting event to watch.”
The competition will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, with individual and team races. On Saturday, relay and tandem events will start at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend and admission is free.
Those who are interested in more information may contact Logsden at 385-3815.
