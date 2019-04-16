ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently donated $10,000 to Horizon Hospice.
“It’s a privilege for us to support such a wonderful nonprofit organization,” said Steve Simpson, CEO at NNRH.
“The compassionate folks at Horizon Hospice provide end-of-life care and grief counselling free of charge. We are blessed to have them in our community.”
The donation from NNRH was made in support of the Hospice Souper Bowl, the annual benefit dinner which will be held this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Elko Conference Center.
The evening will include live music, silent auctions and gourmet soups prepared by local chefs and served in handmade soup bowls.
The event is open to the public, and those who are interested in attending may call 775-778-0612.
