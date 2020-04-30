Hospital to gradually resume elective surgeries

The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician.

Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients will also be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure. They will need to check their temperature twice a day during this seven-day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider. Finally, all surgical patients will undergo testing for COVID-19 prior to their procedure.

Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.