Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital rang in 2022 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Edilene Dayana Diaz was born to Arely Mejia Paxtor and Edilson Diaz Reyes at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Baby Edilene received a number of gifts as the “New Year’s Baby,” including a basket of supplies from the Elko County Cattlewomen, a gift basket and check from the NNRH Auxiliary, and a giant teddy bear from the hospital administration.

Cinda Peurala, Director of Women’s and Newborn Services at NNRH, stated that the Obstetrics Department was pleased to welcome little Edilene, along with each and every new infant.

“Our team of expert clinical staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” Peurala said. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”

Those interested in learning more about obstetrics services at NNRH may visit www.nnrhospital.com/baby or call 775-748-2140.

