Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

The Aguilar family

The Aguilar family welcomes their newest member and the first baby of the New Year. From left: big brother Andres, dad Daniel, baby Isaias, and mom Yadira.

 NNRH

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital rang in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and measuring 20 inches, Isaias Daniel Aguilar was born to Yadira and Daniel Aguilar at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Baby Isaias received a number of gifts as the “New Year Baby,” including a basket of supplies from the Elko County Cattlewomen, homemade blankets and a check from the NNRH Auxiliary, and a gift bag from the hospital administration.

Becky Jones, chief nursing officer at NNRH, said the hospital was very pleased to welcome little Isaias, along with each and every newborn.

“We have a remarkable team of clinical and support staff who are dedicated to cultivating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and babies all year round,” Jones stated. “Helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way is one of our greatest privileges.”

Those interested in learning more about obstetrics services at NNRH may visit www.nnrhospital.com/baby or call 775-748-2140.

