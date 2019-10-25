ELKO — The Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club is seeking host families for exchange students between Jan. 1 and June 30 in the Spring Creek High School area.
“Rotary Youth Exchange offers a chance for our local students to live abroad for a year for an exceptional and educational cultural exchange,” said Rotarian Helen Hankins. “And we, through our host families, provide a safe, stable and fun experience for students who come to our area from other countries.”
Students usually stay with three host families during their time in the community. The amount of time with each family is determined by those involved. Students are between 15 and 18 1/2 years old when they arrive. They are required to attend high school and to engage with their host families as if they were a member of the family – including helping out with chores. The host family is expected to provide room and board, and appropriate support and care of the student.
“Students in our program generally speak a little to quite a lot of English,” Hankins said. “They have been carefully screened in their home country.”
Rotary provides counselors and youth exchange officers to make sure any concerns or issues the student has can be addressed.
For more information about how to participate in this fun and rewarding international and cultural experience, contact Helen Hankins, 775.340.2031, helenhankins@gmail.com.
