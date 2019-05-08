ELKO – A new, red trailer has been spotted around town at events and on the corner of Commercial and Fifth streets. I thought Elko and New York City had very little in common. Now this small western cow town and the metropolitan cornerstone of the East Coast share an American icon.
A hot dog stand has opened for business and business is good, according to owner Russell Mistretta.
“It’s been a longtime dream of mine,” said Mistretta in a Long Island accent. “I traveled all the way to Tennessee to buy this [vending truck]. We did 12 states, 4,500 miles in six days. My son loved it.”
The dream of owning one’s own business is about as American as the hot dog and Mistretta is a classic example of someone who has worked hard and saved to build that vision. He worked as a cab driver for 27 years in New York, Las Vegas and Elko.
Mistretta ordered the truck in 2017. It is custom-designed for selling hot dogs. The small wagon has two coolers, four burners and all the other necessary equipment for preparing hot dogs.
Mistretta started with a trial event in Spring Creek on July 4. Now he is open five days a week and does special events, locations and birthday parties other times during the week. He travels to Winnemucca this Saturday.
“I’ve got the Lamoille Fair and the Mining Expo and the Spring Creek Marina,” Mistretta said.
Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs serves all-beef products with combinations of the customer’s choice such as sweet or dill relish, onions, jalapenos, cheese, chili and sauerkraut. Of course, mustard catsup and mayo are always available.
Mistretta also sells combos that include chips and a drink. He sees a future with corn dogs and waffles-on-a-stick. He may even do a dog-of-the-week.
“You can get a hot dog, a bag of chips and a soda for $5,” Mistretta said.
Regular customer Mike Abshire loves the hot dog wagon. Abshire said his family raised hogs in Idaho and a lot of their meat went to Independent Meat Company in Twin Falls.
“As a kickback, we got a certain percentage of our hogs back and we would always do the hot dogs,” said Abshire. “So, I’ve had a fascination with hot dogs since I was knee-high to a grasshopper.”
Abshire ordered a “chef’s special,” letting Mistretta make up a whopper of a dog with chili, cheese, onions and jalapenos.
“I have one guy who comes and when he buys hot dogs he buys eight at a time,” Mistretta said. “And he eats them all.”
During the summer Mistretta hopes to increase the hours he is located downtown. He is even thinking about buying a second truck next year.
“Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs are the best,” Abshire said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
the last thing the fatties in Elko need is a hot dog truck. Elko needs a weight loss truck! stop eating you fat slobs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.