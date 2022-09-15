Hot time at the Elko County Fair

ELKO -- The 101st Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the parade Friday morning that afterward opened all the Fair events. Most notable of this year’s Fair was the near record heat with each day over 100 degrees. However, the heat did not quell visitors’ enthusiasm to see the home arts exhibits, the youth animal show and sale, or the stock horse competition and the branding contests held in the arena, between the horse races and pari-mutuel betting.

Cori Rainwater and Adrianne George were the superintendents of the Home Art Department that included exhibits of handmade crafts, quilts, needlework, sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning, baking, photography, fine art, flowers, and garden produce. They reported that on Friday the exhibit buildings were packed with viewers.

A total of 532 exhibitors entered 1,703 items. Each exhibitor could enter up to 10 items for a $7 entry fee. The total premium payout was $7,600.

The quilt division had the most entries with 90, making it a popular home art activity. The other divisions were down in the number of entries, but all were interesting to see. Adrianne George said the growing season this year for garden and flower entries was understandably down with the very hot summer. She did say that the heaviest squash “errored out the kitchen scale.”

The animals raised by youth ages 9-18, which compete in breeding stock and fat animals, was again organized by the Fair Board instead of the UNR Extension service. There were 324 animal exhibits, some being shown for breeding animals and others being sold for market. The Grand Champion Market Steer raised by Paisley Small sold for $7.25 per pound and weighed 1,380 pounds. The average price paid per pound for 21 steers was $5.81.

The Grand Champion Market Lamb raised by Charleigh Fender sold for $50 per pound and weighed 148 pounds. There were 19 lambs sold for an average price paid per pound of $25.11.

Grand Champion Market Goat was raised by Caleb Stoddard and sold for $3,900 per head. Average on eight goats was $1,800 a head.

Grand Champion Pen of Fryers was raised by Trisha Tanner and sold for $800. The average price for the two pens was $887.50

The Elko County Fair was begun in 1920. This Labor Day weekend, the Elko County Fair celebrated 101 years of a tradition for family, friends and out of town folks to meet.

According to Jan Petersen, local historian, for the first seven years the Fair Board struggled to find a permanent site for the event. The Fair was hosted at the Garcia Rodeo Grounds on the east edge of Elko and even once in Wells. During that time, the Fair was cancelled twice, once due to an outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease, and once to save money for the construction of permanent facilities. That conservatism paid off, as the City of Elko acquired part of the old China Ranch in 1927, and the Fair was first held later that year at its current site. The Fair Board invested $34,000 in 1927 and 1928 to develop the facility – approximately $450,000 in today’s money – and has continued to expand the facility and produce the Fair every year in the 101 years since.