How Medicare can help you manage pain

Prescription opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone can be used effectively to help relieve moderate-to-severe pain. Your doctor may prescribe opioids following surgery or an injury, or for certain chronic health conditions.

These medications are an important part of treatment but they carry serious risks. If you’re using opioids for chronic pain, ask your doctor if you might also need a prescription for naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug that is covered by Medicare. Before starting or while taking opioids, talk with your doctor about all of your pain treatment options. Your doctor should tailor treatment according to your personal needs.

Some Medicare Part D drug plans have certain rules to help you use opioids safely. You can get more information on drug plan coverage rules at https://www.medicare.gov/drug-coverage-part-d/what-medicare-part-d-drug-plans-cover/drug-plan-coverage-rules.

If you’re in a Part D drug plan and take medications for different medical conditions, you may be eligible for a free Medication Therapy Management program. This program helps you and your doctor make sure that your medications are working to improve your health.