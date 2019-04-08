{{featured_button_text}}

Logan, Utah—Richard Jon Hull was named to the Dean’s List for the fall, 2018 semester at the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and completed a minimum of three courses (15 credits) for a letter grade. It is awarded to no more that 20% of the enrolled student body.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Jon Hull is a Junior at Utah State University double majoring in Agronomy and Chemistry. He is the son of Rick and Begoña Hull and is a 2013 graduate of Elko High School.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments